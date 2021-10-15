Populous (PPT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

