Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 480.4% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.55. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.