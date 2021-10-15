Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $641.95

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.95 ($8.39) and traded as low as GBX 636 ($8.31). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 645 ($8.43), with a volume of 1,744 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £90.20 million and a P/E ratio of 33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 644.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 641.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

