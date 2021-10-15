Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Short Interest Update

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRSI remained flat at $$37.55 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.15. Portsmouth Square has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

About Portsmouth Square

Portsmouth Square, Inc engages in the acquisition of hotel property through the general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors LLP. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Operations and Investment Transactions. The company was founded on July 6, 1967 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

