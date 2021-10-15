Poseidon Network (QQQ) Achieves Market Cap of $46.33 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $46.33 million and $176,114.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002152 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00041173 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.