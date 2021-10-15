PotCoin Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $2,805.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,905.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.69 or 0.06354452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00305626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $618.06 or 0.01031725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.62 or 0.00458422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00318039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00288838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004658 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,868,238 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

