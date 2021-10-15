Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Power Integrations by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 59,602 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,081.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $2,490,854 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

POWI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.07. 2,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,924. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.