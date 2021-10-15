PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,883,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,359,006 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.02% of PPL worth $220,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 19.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

