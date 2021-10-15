PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of PREKF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.37. 8,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,719. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

