Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE PDS opened at $48.32 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $642.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $9,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

