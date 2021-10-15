Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.99). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.67.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$59.88 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$796.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.54.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

