Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$65.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.00. 2,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,419. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $651.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

