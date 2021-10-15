Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.75% of Premier worth $74,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $6,275,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $4,273,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Premier by 18.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 770,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 118,312 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Premier stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.