Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.75

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.75 and traded as high as C$13.79. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 215,574 shares.
PVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -74.92.
In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
