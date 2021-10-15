Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.75

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.75 and traded as high as C$13.79. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 215,574 shares.

PVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -74.92.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

