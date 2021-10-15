PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 1,466 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $114,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,018. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 221.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

