PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 1,467 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,597 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $506,121.84.

On Monday, October 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $395,213.28.

On Monday, September 27th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $814,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $639,495.08.

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $861,000.00.

Shares of PSMT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 54,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,018. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 221.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

