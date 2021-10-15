PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 1,467 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,597 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $506,121.84.
- On Monday, October 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $395,213.28.
- On Monday, September 27th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $814,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $639,495.08.
- On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.
- On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48.
- On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $861,000.00.
Shares of PSMT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 54,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,018. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
