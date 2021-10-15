Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.91

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.91 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 153.50 ($2.01). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 154.80 ($2.02), with a volume of 3,117,330 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHP. Liberum Capital cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

