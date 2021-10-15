Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Desjardins

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$3.90 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Prime Mining stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 13,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06. Prime Mining has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

