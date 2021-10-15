Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PSC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. 513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,717. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $47.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
