Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PSC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. 513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,717. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

