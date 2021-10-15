Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,504 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $255.99 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $101.39 and a one year high of $260.76. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.02.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.