Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,209 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

