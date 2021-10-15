Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,372 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $43.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $45.12.

