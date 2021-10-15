Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.44. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 205,303 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

