Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million.

PROF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

PROF stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

