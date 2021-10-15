Project Pai (PAI) One Day Volume Tops $727,250.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $21.91 million and approximately $727,250.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00086409 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000130 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,781,316,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,225,369 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.