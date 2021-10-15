Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.99

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and traded as high as $26.00. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 132,906 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $10,564,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $4,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $3,399,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.