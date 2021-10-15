Propy Achieves Market Cap of $80.84 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Propy coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001860 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Propy has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $80.84 million and approximately $622,176.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00208265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00093651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

