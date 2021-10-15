ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 187 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $610.84 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $611.06 and its 200-day moving average is $529.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,610,997. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.