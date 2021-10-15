ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

GT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

