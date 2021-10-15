ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after buying an additional 2,034,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

