ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period.

AGIO stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

