ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NOBL opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

