ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.08

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.08 and last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 1206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UYG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth about $166,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

