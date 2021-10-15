Prosper (PROS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.68 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Prosper has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $10.72 million and $1.68 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001689 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012017 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002563 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

