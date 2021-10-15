Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $276.52

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.52 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 327.20 ($4.27). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 320.60 ($4.19), with a volume of 165,245 shares traded.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 276.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The company has a market cap of £813.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

