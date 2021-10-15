Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 78.2% in September

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. Psychemedics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Psychemedics in the second quarter worth $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Psychemedics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

