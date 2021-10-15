Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 78.2% in September

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. Psychemedics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.75.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.
Psychemedics Company Profile
Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.
