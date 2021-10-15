Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,230,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,794,000 after buying an additional 739,529 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 130.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,134,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,006,000 after buying an additional 641,068 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 73.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.70.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.37. 255,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,049,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.