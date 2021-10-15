Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 24,065 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,065 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Ossiam increased its stake in AT&T by 385.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 445,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,028 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in AT&T by 171.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,460,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 29,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of T traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 505,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,053,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

