Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,994. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

