Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 52,895 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

