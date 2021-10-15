Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 7,980 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 8.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $61,971,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hasbro by 21.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,504,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

HAS opened at $91.35 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

