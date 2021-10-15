Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,420 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $395.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $395.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,414 shares of company stock worth $80,215,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

