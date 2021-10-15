Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.34 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $208.81 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

