Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 16,110 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

