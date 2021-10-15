Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,322 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Alamo Group worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALG opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $339,040.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

