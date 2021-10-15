Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

