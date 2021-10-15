Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 42,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,586. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.