PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 620,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 446,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.