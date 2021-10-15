Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,061.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 85.7% higher against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $9,061.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00109905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.57 or 1.00468619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.74 or 0.06176132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 18,401,197,238 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

