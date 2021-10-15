PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $13.69

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $14.38. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands.

PCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

